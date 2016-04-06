The Future Of Space Architecture? Soft And Inflatable

Sometime in the next 10 years , the International Space Station may be carefully retired from service. After almost 30 years in space, and 30 more in R&D, our sole permanent residence in space is nearing the end of its useful life. What happens after that?

This Friday, we’ll get a glimpse. A SpaceX rocket will launch carrying a tightly packed assembly of cloth and mechanisms bound for the ISS, where it will be carefully inflated and attached to the aging space station for a historic first test of the concept.

Bigelow

It’s called BEAM, a pressurized habitat with roughly the same amount of space as a typical backyard storage shed, and it represents the the biggest design change to the ISS ever made. Developed by the private Nevada-based aerospace company Bigelow, it’s actually based on a concept for an inflatable habitat that Congress axed in the 1990s–the rights to which Bigelow then bought from NASA. The prototype has been under construction since 2013, when NASA granted Bigelow $17.8 million to build the module.

The 11-foot-wide, 13-foot-long pod will self-inflate once it docks to create a smooth, round, and totally empty interior space–perfect for astronauts who live in the tightly packed mechanical universe of the ISS. Keeping it safe from razor-sharp space debris and other projectiles is a series of proprietary materials along with Vectran, a textile known for its strength and ability to withstand extreme heat. Together, they make the habitat impenetrable. According to the New York Times, astronauts won’t move in right away, but they’ll visit the empty space “periodically” to take measurements and log data about the prototype.

It’s a monumental moment for design in space–an extended test of an inflatable habitat that involves actual humans–and it signals a new era for how environments are designed for human life off of Earth. But it’s also a concept that dates back to the earliest days of space architecture.

An Old Idea Whose Time Has Come

Inflatables are the foundation of our entire space program. Back before NASA was even NASA–when it was still known as NACA–its engineers were developing massive inflatable spheres that NASA explains could be launched into space to bounce signals around the Earth’s surface from space, a forerunner to GPS.

NASA

In 1960, engineers launched the first communications satellite, known as Project Echo, a 100-foot-wide inflatable satellite. Historian James R. Hansen has called it “perhaps the most beautiful object ever to be put into space”—a perfect sphere coated in aluminum that weighed less than 150 pounds. An image of it in a hangar is still one of the most stunning and famous images NASA has ever produced.