Meet The Actors From The Original “Star Wars” Who Didn’t Become Stars

WHAT: Everyone is buzzing about the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-ray coming out today , and, well, that is exciting! But fans should also check out the newly-released trailer for Elstree 1976, a documentary that catches up with the unheralded actors who were hidden behind masks or played bit parts in the original Star Wars film released in 1977.

WHO: Jon Spira, whose credits includes the documentary Anyone Can Play Guitar, is the force behind this low-budget appreciation of character actors and extras. Star Wars fans also deserve some credit—they donated money to the Kickstarter campaign that Spira launched to fund the making of Elstree 1976.

WHY WE CARE: Who wouldn’t be curious to meet the people behind Star Wars‘ many masked characters and find out what it was like to work with legendary creator George Lucas on the iconic film? Elstree 1976 features interviews with David Prowse, the man in the Darth Vader suit for the first three Star Wars films (though James Earl Jones did the character’s voice), as well as John Chapman, who had a role as an X-Wing pilot, and Paul Blake, who suited up as Greedo, the bounty hunter who famously tangled with Han Solo in the Mos Eisley Cantina. While the film focuses on the performers from the original Star Wars, Spiro also includes an interview with Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who played Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back.