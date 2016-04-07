The World’s First Large-Scale Drone Delivery System Will Be In Rwanda

The first company to start making drone deliveries at a commercial, high-volume scale won’t be Amazon or DHL, but a startup sending medical supplies to remote hospitals in Rwanda to save lives.

In July, San Francisco-based Zipline plans to begin using its new drones to deliver blood from Rwandan blood banks to rural areas for emergency transfusions. Right now, the country struggles to get blood to remote clinics that might not have a reliable way to store it, and can’t predict in advance which blood types they’ll need.

“It’s a really tough logistics challenge,” says Keller Rinaudo, Zipline’s cofounder. “So what we’re trying to do is instead of them trying to predict what they need and having a large percentage of that blood go to waste, they can basically keep all of the blood centralized in two blood banks in the whole country. Then every single hospital and health center is in a 15- to 45-minute delivery of any blood transfusion regardless of the type of blood, all the time.”

About half of all transfusions are used to save new mothers who hemorrhage after giving birth. Another 30% are used when children become severely anemic after a bout of malaria.

In the past, most companies attempting drone deliveries have tried to use off-the-shelf quadcopters. But that doesn’t actually work. “The reality is that no one has created a system that can do more than one-off deliveries in perfect weather,” says Rinaudo. A typical quadcopter also might only be able to fly for about 15 minutes, and can’t travel much further than 10 kilometers.

The team realized they’d have to design an aircraft from scratch–something that could fly in the worst wind and rain, over longer distances, perfectly reliably. “Obviously, people don’t wait for good weather to have their medical emergency,” he says.

It also had to be safe enough that a government would be willing to allow it to fly. The drone they ended up with is a tiny airplane, rather than a quadcopter, and incorporates safety features that standard airliners might have. If one engine fails, the plane can still fly itself home. If one computer fails, the control can pass to another computer.