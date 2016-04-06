At This Elementary School, Kids And Their Parents Can Shop For Free, Healthy Food

Once a month, the activity room at an elementary school in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is filled with food–milk, eggs, and stacks of fresh produce. It looks like a farmers market, but many of the shoppers are under the age of 12 and all of the food is free.

One of three free markets at Cambridge elementary schools, the program is a way for families struggling to afford food to get it when they pick up kids at school.

“The markets are set up a little differently than your typical food pantry, where you might enter through the back door, or wait in line outside in the elements,” says Alanna Mallon, program director at Food for Free, the local nonprofit that runs the program. “Our food markets are very different in that we have them in a school where parents already are.”

It’s a place where people aren’t embarrassed to be seen getting food. “It’s become less of a stigma and more of a community event,” she says. “There’s music playing. It’s just a fun, festive atmosphere.”

The market is also open to everyone, not just low-income families. “I think we wanted to normalize the experience,” Mallon says. “A lot of times families feel that if it’s another program for the poor, they don’t want to out themselves as someone who needs the free food.”

Mallon, who has two elementary school children herself, originally helped schools launch a “backpack program” a few years ago to help make sure that kids in the reduced-lunch program had something to eat over the weekend. Teachers discreetly place two breakfasts, two lunches, and healthy snacks in the students’ backpacks.

The free market was a natural outgrowth of the backpack program. “This is a more selective way for parents to come in and choose foods that they like and foods that they cook with, and be able to bring that home and sort of address family hunger,” she says.