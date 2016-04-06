How To Enlist Other People To Do Your Networking For You

Earlier in my career, when I was single and starting out, I actually enjoyed networking events–free drinks, new people, and the sense of possibility.

Fast forward almost two decades, and with three kids waiting for me at home, I do almost everything I can to avoid unnecessary evenings out or even lunches away from my desk. So I’ve been actively looking for ways to hack my networking efforts. Allow me to introduce you to “network franchising.”

It’s pretty much what it sounds like: Network franchising is all about empowering others to market your skills and personal brand to the people they know and meet. But that’s not just about asking for favors. It works by explicitly agreeing with a small group of like-minded friends or colleagues that when one person is out networking, they’ll keep the interests and needs of others top of mind–a favor that each one in the group then pays forward.

The arrangement deliberately amplifies the number of potential relationships you can build and the level of sophistication with which you can each navigate them (since you have insight into why a connection can be mutually interesting). It also validates the person who first arranged the introduction and is a great way to increase the number of people you “meet.”

It works by explicitly agreeing that when one person is out networking, they’ll keep the interests and needs of others top of mind.

And that matters quite a bit, given that some 70% of jobs are found through personal connections. For entrepreneurs in particular, relationships are the determining factor in securing venture capital, subsequent financing, and a profitable exit. Here are a few steps to help you franchise your networking efforts.

Identify the two to three people with whom you already have an existing authentic relationship and whose skills, networks, or access support your own goals. Ideally these should be people who you would naturally advocate for and vice versa. You might work in the same field in different positions or hold a similar role in different industries. The point is that you’ll want enough overlap to be valuable to one another but not so much that your networks are virtually identical already.

Tip: According to anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar, the optimal number of relationships in an individual network is roughly 150. So to compound this number, look for diversity–choose champions with different networks from yours and from each other, just as long as they’ll include some useful connections for you, too.