Could A Minimum Wage Work In The Gig Economy?

Like many “gig economy” companies, delivery services DoorDash and Postmates pay their drivers per delivery. If a driver logs into the app during a slow time, he won’t be paid until there’s a job available for him to complete. If it’s a slow day, and he waits 20 minutes between deliveries, he won’t be paid to wait for the next job.

Favor, an Austin-based instant-delivery company that operates in 22 markets, follows the same model, but with one exceptional difference: Favor has taken an unusual step of guaranteeing all of its 10,000 drivers a minimum hourly wage.

If Favor drivers, who the company calls “runners,” don’t meet their pay guarantee, between $9 and $12 an hour depending on the city, then Favor makes up the difference.

As some gig economy startups like Uber grab attention for their eye-popping valuations, the way they pay workers has become a topic of debate (and litigation). Some argue workers should be classified and paid as employees. Others argue that they warrant a new category of employment. But as independent contractors, these workers currently don’t fall under most of the government’s safety net programs, including minimum wage.

So why is Favor paying them a minimum wage?

“It allows us to set expectations,” says Favor CEO Jag Bath. “What ends up happening [without the guarantee] is that you’re hiring people, and they are going to leave because you’ve set an expectation that is far from reality.” This is especially important when Favor starts in a new city, Bath says, because runners typically sign up for Favor faster than new customers, who create work for them by placing orders. A month or two after launching in a new city, Favor’s drivers usually take enough trips to make more than guaranteed. “It’s a safety net, and it works when it’s needed,” Bath says. “Most of the time it’s not needed.”

Favor is not the only company that has essentially created a minimum wage program for the gig economy. Uber and Lyft have also set “minimum guarantees,” often in new markets or when they expect unusually high demand, like in Austin during the South By Southwest conference, for instance.