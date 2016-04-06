How To Gracefully Backpedal When You’ve Said The Wrong Thing

“Oh, uh, I didn’t mean to . . . well, what I meant was, um, well, uh . . . that didn’t come out right. What I’m trying to say is, uh . . .”

Sound familiar? We’ve all been there—those panicky moments when your stomach jumps into your throat because you let a few wrong words fly out of your mouth before you even had a chance to think about exactly what you were saying. Now you’re stuck trying to backpedal and retract that foolish statement without causing even more damage. And, that’s not always easy.

After all, when you’re doing your best to patch up a conversational faux pas, you’d rather not draw more attention to it with your incessant explanations. So, where’s the line here? What can you do to successfully see your way out of a cringe-worthy situation, without proceeding to make things even worse? Whether it’s in a job interview, a meeting, or even in your personal life, here’s what you need to know to get out of this situation with grace.

I hate to sound brutal, but nobody pays attention to what you’re saying as much as you do. So, before launching right in with your attempts to smooth things over, take just a second to determine if what you said was truly that detrimental to the conversation.

Of course, you don’t want to spend minutes sitting there with your mouth hanging open while crickets chirp. But analyzing the situation doesn’t need to take tons of time. You just need to pay close attention to how people responded. Has the room fallen silent and everybody is simply staring at you with shocked looks on their faces? Or has everyone already moved past it, and the conversation is carrying on as normal?

If it seems like everybody is waiting for you to say something, then you need to chime in with your attempt to right your wrong. But if nobody seemed to skip a beat at your blunder? Well, intruding with your explanation at this point will only serve to make things worse and draw more attention to your slip-up—a slip-up that nobody likely even took notice of to begin with.

Here’s the thing about backpedaling—it seems kind of shady, doesn’t it? It can feel like you’re attempting to just save face and explain away your offense without ever actually owning up to it. It’s for this exact reason that the key to successfully talking your way out of a conversational mishap is to be upfront about the fact that you said something you shouldn’t have.