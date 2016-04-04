Honey Maid Sees The World (And Internet) Is Better With More Acceptance

Amid the current climate of political discourse– discriminating legislation , patrolling neighborhoods –you’d be forgiven for missing the positive images of living in a diverse society. Now Honey Maid is shining its wholesome spotlight on the uplifting and optimistic side of life with the latest edition of its “This Is Wholesome” campaign with three heartwarming stories of acceptance.

Four new ads, created by agency Droga5, introduce us to a pair of new neighbors, an adopted brother, and a father who all have chosen acceptance over conflict. Positive over negative. It continues the message started in 2014, that has become a significant part of the brand’s overall strategy and image. As senior marketing director Gary Osifchin told Co.Create last year, “It’s catapulted the brand to the emotional level. Historically, the brand’s always been used in recipes, but we’ve gone from that to a brand that people want and choose to use because of the message we’re putting into the world.”

Droga5 executive creative director Kevin Brady says this time the goal was to keep the message consistent, but also extend it into a new direction. “We wanted to talk about the moment of acceptance, especially when acceptance isn’t easy,” says Brady. “What is it like for a father when he hears his son is gay? Maybe it wasn’t easy at first. What was it like for a kid when they get an adopted brother. And what is it like for a wife when their husband returns from war and is injured? And lastly, what would neighbors of two different cultures have in common, if anything? We wanted the campaign to continue with our message of wholesome families but hopefully add a little more nuance to the story. And luckily we found some beautiful people who had some lovely moments of acceptance to share with us.”

The campaign also includes a “Wholesome Button” browser app that allows you to replace images and headlines on your screen with what the brand says is “content celebrating love, heartwarming family connections, and acceptance.”

Asked if the ad was at all informed by the seemingly growing intolerance in public discourse, Honey Maid’s Equity Brand Manager at Mondelēz International Katrina Plummer, replied in an email, “Honey Maid has long recognized and celebrated the many wholesome faces of America. We are watching society change over time, because we think it is important to be reflective of today’s world, and to be inclusive of a cross-section of those unique families that make up the American society. Honey Maid is acknowledging the changing family dynamic among our consumers and are excited about the opportunity for ‘This is Wholesome’ to feature and celebrate the real stories of diverse families.”