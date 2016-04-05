Lessons From The Epic Fails Of Well-Funded Startups

In the startup world, failure is a given. Fail fast is the founder’s mantra. Make a mistake , learn from it, move on, say the experts. When startups are well funded–and have a growing number of staff members and stakeholders, it’s not quite so simple.

We know that the road to success is paved with bumps. It’s possible to rise from the ashes of a startup’s crash and burn. We’ve reported how one CEO picked herself up and bootstrapped another startup that’s now a smash hit with over $100 million in revenue. Others pulled a hard pivot when their first idea didn’t measure up.

CB Insights combed its venture and angel investment database and pulled out 92 examples of startups that raised over $100 million but still didn’t make it. Fatal flaws abounded, from financial fraud to competition, or burning through money while being unable to generate sustainable revenue. We’ve winnowed it down to five among them. Here are their cautionary tales.

The platform for crowdsourced inventions was met with skepticism at first, but then won over investors and managed to raise over $185 million from well-known VCs such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Andreessen Horowitz.

The problem was a systemic one. Despite the funding, Quirky’s business model was just too expensive. Unlike Kickstarter, which only provides its actual platform for startup founders, Quirky was offering entrepreneurs with a vision from manufacturing to marketing. Taking 90% of inventors’ profits still didn’t prove to add up, especially when also factoring in the security flaw of its smart home device subsidiary Wink.

Back in 2010, Skype founders pioneered one of the first on-demand music streaming services to hit the U.S. with a $5 per month web plan that accessed some 7 million songs. Spotify was close on its heels though, and within months, the Swedish startup launched its own free streaming service stateside. Rdio continued to soldier on, refining its products and taking a cautious approach to generating profits that managed to snag $117.5 million from investors.

Unfortunately for Rdio, playing it safe was a mistake, especially in the music business, where labels and licensing deals meant razor-thin profit margins. As one employee put it, “You have to make it up with extreme volume, which is why you see Spotify going after every human being in the world.” Rdio’s operating business went bankrupt in late 2015, as Pandora scooped up its intellectual property and some staffers in a $75 million deal.