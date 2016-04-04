New Health App Shows How Your Body Would Sound If It Was A Band

If your body were a band, how would it perform? This is the question posed by health and care company BUPA in a music video that launches today. The interactive experience features English post-punk band The Futureheads whose performance of their 2010 hit Heartbeat Song changes to match the different state of each person as they choose to play.
The idea sounds simple. Each band member represents a part of the body: the guitarist is the liver, the drummer the heart and so on.
Participants are asked to answer four health-related questions in an online quiz about their lifestyle. How they respond then impacts on the band’s subsequent performance in unexpected ways–admit to drinking too much, for example, and a guitar turns into a dog.
Executing the idea, however, was anything but straightforward, according to copywriter James Hodson and art director Jason Keet at WCRS London, the agency behind the campaign.
“We wanted the experience to be as simple to use as possible, but feel personal and unique to your individual lifestyle,” Hodson says.
“We wanted everyone to get a video of their own body’s performance and not feel the same as the one your friend just made. To achieve this, we needed as many combinations as possible.”
When the tech guys did the maths, it became clear that the team should have four questions with three possible answers, which led to 54 different videos.
“The way the maths worked, just adding another possible answer onto each question increased the total number of videos exponentially,” says Keet. “We decided that 54 was the right number because it was achievable and made the experience feel unique to everyone who had a go.”
Each of the 54 videos needed to be edited individually in order to make the most of the comic timing, which was an intense process but created desired results. “All the special effects needed to be added in post-production, which increased the complexity but made for a richer experience,” Hodson explains.
Then there was the sound. “We needed to make sure the sound matched the visuals all the way through, so we created over 54 separate sound edits as well,” adds Keet.
The end result comprises 54 different videos, directed by Rob Brandon–each with its own unique performance, including collapsing drum kits, exploding amps, and a guitarist playing a dog.
Conceived and developed for BUPA by WCRS, the campaign was inspired by research that revealed that most British people are clueless about what’s happening inside their bodies. Nearly two thirds, for example, don’t know the basic function of the kidneys while two in five were unable to identify the basic function of the lungs.
The aim is to highlight BUPA’s new health assessments. Designed to offer people–young people, especially–a chance to take stock of their health and well-being, the assessments provide a detailed snapshot of current health and guidance on how to move it in the right direction.