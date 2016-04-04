New Health App Shows How Your Body Would Sound If It Was A Band

If your body were a band, how would it perform? This is the question posed by health and care company BUPA in a music video that launches today. The interactive experience features English post-punk band The Futureheads whose performance of their 2010 hit Heartbeat Song changes to match the different state of each person as they choose to play.

The idea sounds simple. Each band member represents a part of the body: the guitarist is the liver, the drummer the heart and so on.

Participants are asked to answer four health-related questions in an online quiz about their lifestyle. How they respond then impacts on the band’s subsequent performance in unexpected ways–admit to drinking too much, for example, and a guitar turns into a dog.

Executing the idea, however, was anything but straightforward, according to copywriter James Hodson and art director Jason Keet at WCRS London, the agency behind the campaign.

“We wanted the experience to be as simple to use as possible, but feel personal and unique to your individual lifestyle,” Hodson says.

“We wanted everyone to get a video of their own body’s performance and not feel the same as the one your friend just made. To achieve this, we needed as many combinations as possible.”

When the tech guys did the maths, it became clear that the team should have four questions with three possible answers, which led to 54 different videos.