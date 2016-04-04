advertisement
Uncanny Doppelgangers Show Two Workaholics The Vacations They Should Be Having


By Louise Jack1 minute Read

WHAT: Two work-obsessed people are confronted by staggeringly accurate lookalikes, who show film of themselves on vacation in Mexico enjoying a swathe of wonderful activities.

WHO: Mexico Tourism Board, Lapiz

WHY WE CARE: The campaign refers to a study, which found that four in 10 Americans did not take a vacation in 2014. While the study cites various reasons as to why people don’t take vacations; including those who said they weren’t entitled to paid leave and could not afford to take a break, this film focuses on those who could take a vacation but choose not to. Similar respondents to the survey gave a range of reasons for this, including fear of returning to a mountain of work and being afraid of letting their bosses down. A separate study found that millennials in particular felt guilty for taking time off, and were affected by a culture of “vacation-shaming.” Some companies are tackling this issue by giving employees an unlimited vacation allowance. Here, the Mexico Tourism Board cleverly tackles the issue with a little life-not-lived shaming and a free trip.

