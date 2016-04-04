Would You Be More Worried If Your Cab Driver Was Drinking Or Texting?

WHO: Safe Road Alliance, MullenLowe

WHY WE CARE: According to data from the National Safety Council, talking on a mobile phone while driving increases accident risk by four times, and texting while driving increases accident risk by eight to 23 times. This is a major problem, but one people don’t associate as serious as drunk driving. Part of that, according to the agency, is the years of effective marketing awareness around the dangers of drunk driving. While there has been some amazing work done on distracted driving–see Werner Herzog’s devastating From One Second to the Next–it’s still relatively early days, so we need more PSAs like this.