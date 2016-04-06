Six Habits of The Best Conversationalists

Some people have the gift of gab, and can talk to anyone about anything. And some people struggle to make small talk. What separates the two isn’t knowing what to talk about; it’s polishing up your communication skills so you can keep a good conversation going.

“Good conversations require a give and take, just like keeping a ball in the air during a game of catch,” says Anne Green, president and CEO of CooperKatz & Company, a communications and media-training firm with clients that include Richard Branson. “When someone directs a question your way–when the ball is thrown to you–you should always respond with an answer that will continue the flow of dialogue, passing the ball back and never letting it drop.”

If a musician is asked, “What kind of music do you play?” for example, Green says the response “many different kinds” will shut down the conversation. “The key is to answer and elaborate,” she says. “A more effective response to that same question would be, ‘I play many different kinds of music, but I spent my early twenties in the South playing a lot of country music, which I’ve since brought to my music career in New York City.’ That gives the other person something to work with, creating a more stimulating conversation.”

Thinking of a conversation as a game of verbal tennis will keep things flowing, but becoming a good conversationalist requires having more skills in your communication toolbox. Here are six habits that the best conversationalists have mastered to practice every time you enter a new situation.

The irony of being a good conversationalist is that talking isn’t the most important piece; listening is what makes you memorable. Unfortunately, listening is a skill that not many people master; most people would rather talk, said Celeste Headlee, host of Georgia Public Broadcasting’s On Second Thought.

“When I’m talking, I’m in control. I don’t have to hear anything I’m not interested in. I’m the center of attention. I can bolster my own identity,” she said in a 2015 TED Talk called “10 Ways to Have a Better Conversation.”

The other reason we’d rather talk is because it’s easy to get distracted when we listen. The average person talks at about 225 words per minute, but we can listen at up to 500 words per minute, said Headlee. “So our minds are filling in those other 275 words,” she said. “It takes effort and energy to actually pay attention to someone, but if you can’t do that, you’re not in a conversation.”