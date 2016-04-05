How To Learn A New Skill Well Enough To Do It Automatically

Learning something new is all about memory and how you use it. At first, your prefrontal cortex, which stores your working (or short-term) memory, is really busy figuring out how it’s done. That’s the part of your brain involved with conscious decision-making and planning. But once you’re proficient, the prefrontal cortex gets a break. In fact, it’s freed up by as much as 90% ; you can now perform that skill automatically, leaving your conscious mind to focus on other things.

That level of performance is called “automaticity,” and reaching it depends on what psychologists call “over-learning” or “overtraining.” Here’s how to over-train your brain to do something so well that you can do it unconsciously–and what to expect once you can.

Automaticity, in other words, isn’t just about being fluent at your craft–it’s also about being fluid and flexible.

When it comes to performance, automaticity matters because it’s the benchmark you need to reach in order to take your skills beyond it, to the next level. If you’ve learned how to drive, chances are you’ve spent minutes at a time behind the wheel thinking about something else altogether, not even realizing you’ve been driving.

Something similar happens with more complex, specialized skills, too. In his book The Art of Learning, chess prodigy and tai chi world champion, explains automaticity this way:

Now my conscious mind, focusing on less, seems to rev up its shutter speed from, say, four frames per second to 300 or 400 frames per second. The key is to understand that my trained mind is not necessarily working much faster than an untrained mind—it is simply working more effectively, which means that my conscious mind has less to deal with.

Developing automaticity, in other words, is the process of going from doing to being–empowering you to become an expert and innovator.

The first step toward automaticity is repeatedly learning small sets of information. If you’re playing basketball, for instance, that might mean shooting the same shot over and over. The key here is to go beyond the initial point of mastery. Overtraining is about continuously practicing something you’ve already learned inside and out. Once you’ve over-learned a skill, you no longer need a script but can perform or even teach that skill in different ways and in different contexts.

Great speakers over-learn their talks so they can present their material differently to each unique audience under various circumstances. Automaticity, in other words, isn’t just about being fluent at your craft–it’s also about being fluid and flexible. As Pablo Picasso once said, “Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.”