How Your Company’s Lame Hiring Process Is Losing You Customers

In 2014, Virgin Media took a “Rejected Candidate Survey” of the people it had turned down for jobs. A quick run of the numbers revealed that 18% of them were customers, and roughly 7,500–6% of the total number of applicants–switched to a Virgin competitor as result of a poor recruitment experience.

Now, that may not sound like much, and you could dismiss this as “sour grapes” behavior, but Virgin Media was nevertheless looking at roughly £4.4 million in lost revenue as a result–almost as much as the company spent that year on hiring.

“Disparity between customer and candidate experience poses considerable business risks, especially in the event of a large overlap.”

As I’ve written before, some forward-thinking companies are adding marketing budgets for boosting their brands as employers. Employer branding stems from a simple idea: your company’s reputation among consumers intersects with its reputation as an employer. If customers like your products and services and also see you as a great place to work, you’ll stand a better chance at attracting committed, high-caliber talent.

But it isn’t just how you treat existing employees that matters–it’s also how you recruit and hire them. Here’s how to create a recruitment strategy that actually earns you revenue, rather than loses it.

A major part of every company’s employer brand is its hiring process. Focusing on improving how job candidates feel about your hiring practices can lead not only to better quality hires and cost-savings on recruiting, it can also drive sales–creating a virtuous circle.

The employer branding and candidate experience firm, Ph Creative is currently working with Grame Johnson, head of resourcing at Virgin Media, to help them revamp how they recruit and process job candidates. The company’s goal, as Johnson explains, is “to be the good guys” by offering content and resources designed to help everyone who applies for a job–even if it isn’t with Virgin Media.

To do that, Ph Creative and Virgin Media thought, “What about the 82% who aren’t customers?” What would the ramifications be if they could convert just 5% of them into customers as a result of a great hiring process? That would mean up to 5,500 new customers and an added £3.3 million in potential revenue.