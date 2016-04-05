10 Questions To Avoid Asking On A Job Interview (And When To Ask Them Instead)

Not sure whether a question is appropriate to ask on a job interview? Here’s a simple rule of thumb: If the question is about the job and your performance of the job, ask it. If it isn’t, don’t.

There will be time to ask non-performance–related questions in later rounds of interviews, but only if the company calls you back. Here are 10 common questions you should hold off asking in your first face-to-face interview, and how to know when’s a better time to get answers to them.

Save this question for the final stages of the interview process. When a candidate asks this question early on, it can sound alarm bells in the interviewer’s head that he or she isn’t all in. And, frankly, unless you’re interviewing at a sweatshop, the answer probably won’t be a deciding factor for you anyway. Let the company become interested in you first, then if you really have to ask about the hours, do it in a way that suggests you’ll be a hard worker and a dedicated employee.

Here’s one way you can phrase the question: “Can you tell me what time most people get into the office and how late they stay?” This makes the question more about the company culture, not about you. And whatever the answer is, you can say, “Oh, I’m sure with all that I have to learn, I’ll be getting in earlier and staying later than most, at least at first.” What interviewer isn’t going to love that?

This question raises an automatic red flag, since it indicates bad intentions. Fortunately, many companies are changing to a paid time off policy that provides a set number of hours without differentiating among sick days, vacation days, and personal days. But if you’re interviewing with a company that still has traditional sick days, many people see it as that many free days where they don’t have to work–which is how this question sounds when it’s asked.

Sick days are for people who are sick; no company wants a martyr who tries to show how dedicated he or she is by coming to work with the flu. But they are not “extra” vacation days. It tends to rub management the wrong way when employees are fine one day, then call in sick the next, and manage to use up all their allotted sick days every year.

So yes, every employee is entitled to know how many sick days they’ll be eligible for, but there’s a tactful way to go about it. You can simply ask, “Can you tell me what your policy is regarding sick days?” You’ll get the information you want to know, and this phrasing will sound better to the person answering the question. But you might want to leave this question out altogether since it’ll be covered in the employee handbook anyway.