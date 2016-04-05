Can You Get Promoted If You Work From Home?

Working from home—or anywhere outside an official office—has obvious benefits for both employee and employer. Companies save money by reducing real estate and utility expenditures; plus, they’re able to attract top talent by promoting themselves as flexible. Employees get the benefits of being able to work from pretty much anywhere with an Internet connection, even if that means by the beach, and often have more control over their schedules as well.

But should millennials who want their work to get noticed and be promoted quickly work from home when given the choice? Do a few minutes of Skype per day make up for the lack of in-office presence? They can, if you’re strategic . . .

According to Nenad Cuk, 27, an SEO specialist at Davinci Virtual, a virtual office solutions company based in Salt Lake City, young professionals need to first earn their stripes in the office before they can consider working from home. “Once you have proven yourself and are trusted to take projects on your own from beginning to completion,” he says, “then I think someone my age can think about telecommuting as an option.”

This makes sense. It takes time to build trust at a new company and if you’re not around for face time with supervisors and team members, that may never happen (or it will take much longer than if you were working in-house). The extra effort to make the commute will be worth it in the long run.

If you do work from home, face time with the boss will most likely decrease, even with video conferencing technology. That means that you have to make more of an effort to promote your success within your team and to your boss. You’ll have to find a way to do this that you feel comfortable with, but one way would be to ask your boss for a weekly one-on-one meeting in which you can report your plans, progress, and wins. You might also try to organize meetings for yourself with key peers or teams. Try to participate in at least 50% of the meetings that you’re invited to—even by chiming in with a simple comment or support for a peer—as people will forget to call on someone on the phone.

Don’t forget that being liked is a very important part of getting ahead: If you’re not friendly with your coworkers, they might not include you in critical projects or even clue you in to gossip that’s useful to your career (like the first alert that the person one rung up is quitting). That’s why millennials who work from home need to budget time to catch up with coworkers about life in general—this will only make working together easier.