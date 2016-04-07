How ABC Family Renaming Itself Freeform Is Growing Its Audience

For two years, ABC Family had ranked number one in its key targeted demographic (14- to 34-year-old females), with shows like Pretty Little Liars, Baby Daddy, and Recovery Road pulling in some 25 million monthly viewers.

“(Be)Coming Clean”: Maddie finishes her first 30 days in rehab, but is preoccupied after the house loses another member, in the season finale episode of Recovery Road. Photo: Adam Taylor, courtesy of Freeform

Great, except that the total population in that demo is 89 million.

So how to bridge that gap? Market research revealed that their audience loved its shows, but were, um, kind of embarrassed to be watching a network with a family-friendly connotation. It wasn’t the product. It was the brand. So in January, after more than a year of copious market research testing and culling 3,000 new network names, ABC Family became Freeform.

“The real reason to change the name is to try to grow,” Freeform president Tom Ascheim tells Co.Create. “There was a perception gap between the people who love us and the people who don’t know us. When I talked to fans they’d say, ‘We like you, but we don’t want to tell anybody.’ They ignored our name and brand and loved our shows. It was an interesting contradiction.”

Tom Ascheim, president of Freeform

Nonviewers in the demo regarded ABC Family as family-friendly and wholesome. “We wanted to get more of those people interested in us, and our name was a barrier,” he adds.

Beyond attracting more viewers, it was also interfering with the network’s ability to lure talent. After last year’s Grammy Awards, Ascheim and his team met with rap artist Nicki Minaj about doing a show. Minaj was initially hesitant. “We said we were going to change our name and that was part of what enabled us to get her project,” says Ascheim. (Nicki is still in the pilot stage.) “Her perception really changed when we told her the name would be different. It was indicative of this broader idea.”