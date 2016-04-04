Wall Street Considers Blockchain For Tracking Trades On $2 Trillion “Repo” Market

In the latest sign that the financial industry is getting serious about the blockchain, an industry group that tracks securities ownership says it’s working on tools to shift some records for one $2 trillion market to the shared-ledger technology.

The Depository Trust and Clearing Corp., which keeps track of who owns which stocks, bonds, and other securities, is working with financial blockchain company Digital Asset to shift data from the repurchase agreement, or repo, market to a digital ledger shared between participants, similar to the one that powers bitcoin transactions.

The repo market effectively allows financial institutions to receive short-term loans from each other by selling securities and agreeing to repurchase them on a set date. While trillions of dollars pass through the market every day, the number of transactions is small compared to, say, the stock market, making it a more manageable test case, says Murray Pozmanter, managing director and general manager in charge of the DTCC’s systematically important financial market utility business.

“We take in well over $2 trillion a day in [repo] transactions, but it’s thousands of transactions as opposed to millions of transactions, which you see in the equity space,” he says.

Repo transactions also already typically settle within the same day, unlike stock trades, which traditionally take three days to settle. Moving the repo market to the shared ledger will be less of a major shift for market participants than switching over another, slower-to-settle market, Pozmanter says.

The shared blockchain will also make it practical for banks involved in processing repo trades to net some of the transactions against each other—effectively only transferring the overall total amounts of cash and securities from webs of overlapping trades between companies.

“The benefits of doing intraday netting is that if you can take all of the new loans that are starting today and net them against all of the old loans that are maturing today, you can dramatically reduce the amount of settlements,” says Pozmanter.