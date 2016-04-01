These Dizzying Animated GIFs Trace The Evolution Of Your Favorite Actors

A new series of animated GIFs takes you on a whirlwind tour of A-list actors’ catalogs, each like a flipbook of Mr. Potato Head, Hollywood division.

Created by Prasad Bhat, who runs the studio Graphicurry, the GIFs all feature forward-facing headshot portraits of actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, and Will Ferrell, in some of their most famous roles. The actors retain neutral facial expressions as their hair, clothes, and accessories morph into every conceivable, recognizable length and style. (Johnny Depp, as in real life, seems to have just a few more accessories than anybody else.)

After all the seriousness with which some of the actors here regard many of their well-known roles, it’s kind of a transgressive kick to see them reduced to impressively rendered Lego-men whose ever-shifting personalities are at least partly defined by kick-ass costuming.

Have a look through more GIFs in the slides above.