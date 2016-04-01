advertisement
Taylor Swift Hates Cardio, Somewhat Expertly Raps Drake For Apple Music

Taylor Swift Hates Cardio, Somewhat Expertly Raps Drake For Apple Music
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: A rare look inside Taylor Swift’s fitness routine.

WHO: Apple Music

WHY WE CARE: We already knew Swift was a rap fan, and no slouch when it came to rhyme karaoke and lip syncing, but here we get a real up-close and personal look at those skills. Obviously this is a win for a few reasons, not the least of which is taking a megastar like Swift and showing her in such a refreshingly real (and based on true events?) situation. It also reinforces a good general rule of thumb–beware the treadmill.

