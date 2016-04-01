Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3 Will Arrive In 2017

The electronic car is about to go (more) mainstream. During a packed event at its design studio in Hawthorne, California on Thursday night, and in front of a huge global audience watching via livestream, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the Model 3, a $35,000 sedan capable of traveling at least 215 miles on a single charge. The vehicle isn’t expected to ship until late next year; however, you can preorder one now with a $1,000 down payment.

The Model 3 has been 10 years in the making, first mentioned by Musk in a blog post in 2006. In the post, Musk detailed a plan to launch a high-performance sports car, the Tesla Roadster, and then “use that money to build an affordable car (Model S), and then “use that money to build an even more affordable car.”

Originally a trilogy, the road to now has actually involved four vehicles, but the mission of the company is the same: to help move the world from a “mine-and burn hydrocarbon economy towards a solar electric economy.”

“It’s very important to accelerate the transition to sustainable transport,” Musk said to kick off the event. “It’s very important for the future of the world.”

The most affordable Tesla yet, the Model 3 offers many of the same features you might find in one of its more expensive predecessors, all for a price tag that puts the vehicle within reach of a much larger group of people. For a little perspective, the Model S, currently the most affordable car in the company’s lineup, starts at $70,000.

The Model 3 will come in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, with the base model capable of going from 0-60mph in less than six seconds. Musk claims that come 2017 there will be versions of the vehicle that go “much faster.” He also says that 215-mile range is likely to improve before we see a final model hit the streets.