Asking These 4 Questions Can Help You Stop Procrastinating

Procrastination is like a voice in your head giving you several seemingly valid reasons to avoid doing something. Usually it’s tough to summon a counterargument to overcome it. So instead of shouting over that voice telling you to put something off until later, why not ask it a question?

Sometimes a carefully calibrated self-interrogation is the more effective way to stop procrastinating. Asking the right questions can help give you practical solutions when you feel stuck. It can heighten the sense of urgency and spur you to action. Here are four questions to keep in your back pocket the next time you hear that voice telling you to slack off and delay.

Even if you don’t finish the job in one sitting, you’ll feel a lot more in control once you get a chunk of it done.

Sometimes we’re faced with projects so big and overwhelming that we don’t know where to start. Complexity often leads to paralysis. But according to research by Dr. Tim Pychyl, getting started is the hardest part. Once you actually begin working on a task, it doesn’t feel as bad or complicated as you imagined it would. What’s more, even if you don’t finish the job in one sitting, you’ll feel a lot more in control once you get a chunk of it done. This optimism gives you the momentum you need to unlimitedly see it through.

By asking yourself what you can do to take that first meaningful step, you can begin mentally breaking up the project into smaller sub-tasks, then pick the simplest one to start on. Once you begin focusing just on that, you’ll likely have more motivation to keep going.

We procrastinate not just because we want to avoid doing something unpleasant but because we’re overwhelmed by so much other work. Frivolous requests and distractions prevent us from focusing on what really matters–especially the tasks that are important but not immediately so.

So each morning, get your priorities straight. Ask yourself which three tasks–and they need to be concrete actions to take, not vague goals like “make progress”–you need to nail today. Then commit to them. Block out the first few hours of your day to focusing exclusively on those. Only when they’re done should you move on to your other work.

Many of us believe that succeeding at something demands hard work–and it often does. But sometimes that belief gets in the way of finding simple solutions to big challenges. There’s no shame in making something difficult easier for yourself to complete.