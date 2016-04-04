7 Steps To Take When Your Work Stress Gets Too Much To Handle

Sometimes on-the-job stress hits like a ton of bricks. Other times it slowly boils up from a simmer. But no matter how it arrives, you’ve probably felt it. Three-quarters of American workers in a 2007 survey reported experiencing physical stress symptoms due to their work, and researchers are still tallying up all the consequences to our health and well-being.

At a basic level, the experience of stress at work is one of helplessness–of pressures beyond your control to dial down. And while it’s certainly true that the causes of your stress may be out of your hands, your response to it isn’t–at least not entirely. So instead of sitting back and suffering, try taking these steps, in this order:

There is no upside to self-martyrdom. Letting yourself burn out won’t do anyone any good–but taking a moment to recognize that can. So start with a little self-discipline; you don’t have to go around whining about how much you have to do. Instead, politely but firmly let the people you work with know that you’ve reached your limit and can’t handle additional work or interruptions at the moment.

There’s a limit to how much you can do, but it’s your job to communicate to others when you’ve hit it.

They’ll understand that you need to buckle down–we’ve all been there. Ultimately, though, it’s you who needs to take responsibility for looking after yourself. There’s a limit to how much you can do, but it’s your job to communicate to others when you’ve hit it.

Some people who take on too much are perfectionists or believe that no one else can do the work as well as they can. Inability to delegate and the need to micromanage are both paths to increased stress and burnout. It’s true that the times when you’re most stressed hardly make for the best conditions to learn how to trust others better, but that is when it counts. So instead of trying to overhaul your working style altogether, look for small, one-time tasks or projects you can hand off to others just this once.

What’s one thing that would be helpful to take off of your plate and won’t really matter if someone else doesn’t do it exactly the way you would? Delegating effectively is about giving others an initial leeway to fail and learn from their failures before getting it right. That isn’t easy, but it helps to remind yourself that trying to handle everything on your own brought you to this point–which is a failure of a different sort. Remember there have been other situations where others took control and things turned out fine. This can be one of those situations, too.

Some people see asking for help as a sign of weakness and will do anything to avoid it. Like many behaviors that we’ve learned, this one doesn’t serve us well when we’re feeling maxed out. But the people we ask for help seldom see that as a sign of weakness–most people are more than willing to lend a hand when it matters.