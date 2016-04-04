100 Portraits That Tell The Stories Of People Underrepresented In Tech

“I am a half Puerto Rican trans woman.”

“I’m a Canadian queer artist/activist who went back to school at 30.”

When most people conjure a vision of “techies,” it does not include stories that begin like these. Photographer Helena Price borrowed the loaded, somewhat derogatory term for an art project that highlights 100 designers, engineers, and product managers–including those quoted above–who don’t fit into the stereotypical tech mold. Techies, a collection of portraits and interviews that Price published today, aims to tell an oral history of the tech industry from the perspective of people who are underrepresented inside of it. “For people who are outside of the industry looking in, I want them to know that there are people who come from hardship; they aren’t all Ivy League wealthy young boys,” she says, “It’s a mix of people who are here, and they’re passionate about building stuff.” For others who work in tech, she says, “If you decide that diversity is important, here are the things that you need to know about and solve for.”

Helena Price

Over the last few years, technology companies have publicly acknowledged their problems with inclusivity by publishing the demographic data about their workforces. They showed that African Americans and Hispanics made up just 5% of the workforce at top tech companies in 2014, compared with 14% nationally. Women were underrepresented at every level.

Price, who has worked in tech for six years, first as a head of communications and currently as a commercial photographer, wanted to add qualitative experiences to this data by telling the story of tech from the perspective of its underrepresented groups.

She began by posting a Medium post calling for subjects. “I want to know your triumphs and accomplishments as well as struggles and hardships,” it said. “I want to know how you made it to Silicon Valley and joined tech in the first place. I want to know how hard it was for you to get here and why you stay. I want to know what you are proudest of and the setbacks you fear you’ll never overcome.” Within two weeks, she had 500 applications, which she whittled down to 100.