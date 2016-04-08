Did This New Nonprofit Crack The Code For Building Developing World Housing?

Last June, a brand-new nonprofit set a giant goal: Over the summer, they would crowdfund enough money to build an entire neighborhood –100 homes–for earthquake victims in Haiti. They raised the money in 90 days, and by this March ended up building 151 homes, where more than 1,200 people now live.

Bigger, more experienced organizations haven’t always been able to manage the same feat and speed. The Red Cross, which initially planned to build three permanent communities in Haiti–and raised half a billion dollars–changed course after building only six houses. More than six years after the earthquake in Haiti, nearly 60,000 people are still living in tents or other disaster housing that was supposed to be temporary.

The new nonprofit, a Y Combinator-backed startup called New Story, takes an unusually transparent approach to handling money from donors. After watching a video of a specific family, you give money to help build that family a home; 100% of the donation goes solely to that house, while a separate stream of donations funds any operating costs for the nonprofit. (This model, where wealthy donors fund the overhead, so all of your donations can go to people in need, is the same as other new nonprofits, like CharityWater.) As the home is built, you get updates on the progress. When the house is complete, New Story sends another video showing the family moving in.

Keeping the process visible also helped keep it on track. “What we found was by trying to provide the most transparent experience to the donors, that also helped us provide it to our partner and our builders,” says Brett Hagler, CEO and cofounder of New Story.

“They were held accountable to these exact families, and time frames of when things needed to be done, because we were held accountable to our donors that we had to send content back to,” he says. “We just created a really good loop of accountability for everyone, so that nothing really got lost or was kind of a black hole, which we’ve seen happen with other big organizations.”

Crucially, they also partnered with a local organization called Mission of Hope that knew how to work with the government to get land. “If I were to pick one of the biggest challenges in doing community development in developing areas, it’s being able to procure land,” says Alexandria Lafci, cofounder of New Story. “There are cases around the world of housing developments that are built, and then families being kicked out of their homes yet again, because there were issues with land ownership.”

Land was a challenge for the Red Cross, for example, which found completing claims of ownership in all of the areas it originally planned to build, and shifted to focus on more temporary shelter instead. Location is also key; another new development in Haiti has struggled to attract residents because it’s too far from basic needs like work and food.