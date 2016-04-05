A Texan Solar CEO Who Wants To Eliminate Subsidies Is Now A Fox News Darling

Sunnova CEO John Berger doesn’t want any special government help to build his solar business. He just wants fair access to the electricity market. And at the moment, utility companies–highly regulated and highly protected–are standing in his way.

“Utilities are being monopolies, and essentially government agencies, not companies,” he says.

It’s this sort of straight-talking self-reliance that’s endeared Berger to Fox News, who calls him an “ideal spokesperson for the solar industry.”

“We’re not a big believer in subsidies for everything,” the Texan says. “That’s a different opinion from some people, and in general one that Fox News is in line with.”

“We’re seeing the price structure come down at a pretty rapid rate in residential solar. We want to get the subsidies out of the way on the utilities’ side. We want a level playing field, consumer choice, and fair competition.”

Berger thinks renewing the main federal tax credit last year was a mistake and that the solar industry no longer needs it. (While that may be more true for large companies like Sunnova, it would more likely hurt its smaller competitors and consolidate the market.)

He would have concentrated on state regulations of net metering–the fees utilities pay for excess energy produced on home panels–and charges utilities want to make for solar customers to use the grid. Berger says some charge is reasonable–the utilities have to maintain the grid, after all. But not the $25, $50, or even $100 a month utilities have been proposing.