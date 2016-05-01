Quilted Northern’s Rustic Wipe, Andy Samberg’s Tripping: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Look, I know, April Fools’ Day may be the most self-absorbed day of the year for brands. Everyone’s got a HILARIOUS take on their product or audience that just has to be made. As a rule, most of these efforts cause more muscle cramps from cringing than laughter, but sometimes–sometimes–they’re actually pretty funny. Even rarer than that is when the spoof still effectively ties back into the actual product. So yes, this week’s list includes two such examples. I’ll leave it to you to guess which ones. Onward!

What: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Alison Brie (Community) get some help from a Siri-powered Apple TV for rehearsing a romantic scene.

Who: Apple, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Why We Care: As we said earlier this week, it’s nice to get a product demo on how to use Siri within movies and other apps on Apple TV. But the real treat here is another unexpected celebrity cameo combo from Apple that works so well. Jaime Lannister and Pete Campbell’s wife! Who knew?

What: An introduction to a handcrafted, small-batch TP to establish the brand among locavore, artisanal goods-inclined (and probably bearded) audience.

Who: Quilted Northern, Droga5

Why We Care: Everything else in your former factory loft is preceded by the words reclaimed, rustic, artisanal, or handcrafted, so why not expand that lifestyle into the bathroom? Exactly. Virgin birch FTW.