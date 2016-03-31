Florence + The Machine Drop An Unexpected Cover In An Epic “Final Fantasy XV” Trailer

WHAT: Final Fantasy XV is one of the most anticipated games of this–or any–year, and the trailer (which finally includes the release date of September 30th) combines the usual swords-and-gruff-British-accent fantasy tropes with an epic take on Ben E. King’s soul standard by Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine.

WHO: Square Enix and Florence Welch.

WHY WE CARE: Few singers working today can convey drama and a sense of epic scale simply by the timber of their voice the way that Florence Welch can, which makes the trailer for Final Fantasy XV feel both different from its predecessors–longtime composer Nobuo Uematsu is out–and familiarly grandiose. The fact that the song is a contemporary one, with an array of classical instrumentation behind the arrangement, feels appropriate, too–the game features elements both familiar (swords, Chocobos) and contemporary (that car) which means that a new musical direction just makes sense.