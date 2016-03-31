Get Election Insurance From Esurance If You Can’t Handle The Idea Of A New President

WHAT: Esurance gets into both the April Fool’s and political game early, with a straight-faced spoof that offers “election insurance” to people who need someone to look after their house for the four years after they move to Canada, post-election.

WHO: Leo Burnett, Esurance

WHY WE CARE: April Fool’s spots are a hard thing to get right. We’ve seen ’em all, and most of them are frankly kind of corny. But this one works thanks to how it plays off of a common anxiety in a polarizing electoral climate–who hasn’t heard (or been) a cranky friend or relative threatening a move out of the country if a candidate they oppose becomes President?–by offering an over-the-top product that you can almost imagine an insurance company actually offering. Now maybe they should offer extra insurance for Canadians who are trying to shore up their homes in the event of an influx of angry Americans?