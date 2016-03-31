The Most Popular Magazine In Finland Is … Donald Duck?

WHO: Aku Ankka, Bob the Robot

WHY WE CARE: While the idea that something called Donald Duck magazine could have a crucial role in the life of your kid may sound ridiculous to us, turns out Donald Duck is HUGE in Finland. Ever the Disney sidekick to Mickey Mouse stateside, turns out our pantless, feathered friend is the star in Scandinavia. Started in 1951, the comic magazine remains the country’s biggest weekly, with 1 million readers every week. The magazine claims that more than half of the Finnish population learned to read from its pages. These wacky facts alone are enough of an excuse to watch this spot, which takes a familiar coming of age story and adds a duck.