“Game Of Thrones” Cast Gets Stumped In A Game Of “Sword Or Metal Band”?

WHAT: A surprisingly difficult game of “Sword Name or Metal Band” where some people who should really know better have to determine the provenance of titles like Oathkeeper and Savage Grace.

WHO: Some of your favorite members of the Game of Thrones cast, including Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the latter of whom we recently saw getting ready to make out with Alison Brie for AppleTV.

WHY WE CARE: In addition to inspiring our potential favorite new drinking game, the video is attached to a good cause. It’s a promotion for the cast’s latest charity contest with Omaze, benefitting the International Rescue Committee. Entrants give aid to people who need it and in exchange, get a chance to party with the cast at the season six premiere. Omaze has had many similar contests, including one that put a lucky fan in a very brief scene in The Force Awakens. If you do win the contest, though, at least now you know which cast members to turn to for discussing ’80s metal bands.

[via Tastefully Offensive]