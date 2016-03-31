The Apple Watch Was My Guide Through The Oscar de la Renta Gown Exhibit In SF

In some ways, the Apple Watch is a device in search of a killer use case, and I believe it will eventually find one, probably many. In the meantime we’re seeing a few apps that point at that tantalizing future. Apple invited me to an event at the de Young Museum in San Francisco recently to show me one of them.

With a small group of other reporters and Apple PR and developer relations people, I was given the run of the normally jam-packed museum to walk through a stunning visiting collection of dresses designed by fashion icon Oscar de la Renta. Apple had helped me load a cool museum guide app on my phone and Watch, and set me up with a pair of headphones.

As I walked from dress to dress Guidekick’s de Young app for Apple Watch, which launches today, notified me on the Watch (with a gentle tap) as I arrived at each one. It then presented me with some contextual information about the dress, and gave me the option of clicking on some audio commentary in the headphones.

The app knew when I was approaching a dress because Guidekick had installed an iBeacon radio near each one. A Wi-fi network assisted in nailing down my location.

The actual content of the app (the text, images, and sound files) was stored natively on the paired iPhone in my pocket, and was shared to the Watch via a Bluetooth connection.

The visiting de la Renta exhibit is just one of five exhibits as the museum for which Guidekick tours are available. You can buy the individual tours from within the Guidekick app. The de la Renta tour, for example, sells for six dollars. Right now the app runs on iOS devices only. An Android version is coming later.

The museum contracted with Guidekick to build the technology, and will deploy it to other visiting and permanent collections in the future.