From The Highest Paying Jobs To Productive Habits: March’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned why six hours of sleep is just as bad as getting none at all, which jobs are earning the highest salaries this year, and why you might want to rethink those coding classes.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership in March 2016:

Some sleep is better than none, right? Wrong, says science. In one recent study, participants who’d slept six hours for several nights in a row performed at about the same cognitive level as those who hadn’t slept at all.

Millennial women are leaving their jobs at higher rates than millennial men. You might assume that’s because of the pressures of motherhood, but the data says otherwise. This month writer Kelly Clay compared millennial women’s own accounts of their job departures with the latest research to suggest that that demographic faces a higher risk of burnout early in their careers.

Productivity starts in your head, at least according to one expert. “Once you’ve got the mind-set,” author Paul Rulkens told Fast Company in March, “you will have the behaviors, and then it will turn into action.” Here’s Rulkens’s breakdown of the dozen habits that high performers tend to share.

“Unfortunately, everyday speech is rife with disempowering language,” Stanford professor Bernard Roth tells Fast Company. This month, we learned Roth’s approach to replacing certain common expressions with others in order to generate more positive behavior.

Your parents might have been right to dissuade you from that acting career in order to become a doctor or lawyer. The latest survey data from Glassdoor is in, and those two professions still clock in toward the top of the list when it comes to average salaries in the U.S. But there are some surprises within the top 25, too.