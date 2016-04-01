From The Highest Paying Jobs To Productive Habits: March’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned why six hours of sleep is just as bad as getting none at all, which jobs are earning the highest salaries this year, and why you might want to rethink those coding classes.
These are the stories you loved in Leadership in March 2016:
1. Why Six Hours Of Sleep Is As Bad As None At All
Some sleep is better than none, right? Wrong, says science. In one recent study, participants who’d slept six hours for several nights in a row performed at about the same cognitive level as those who hadn’t slept at all.
2. Why Millennial Women Are Burning Out
Millennial women are leaving their jobs at higher rates than millennial men. You might assume that’s because of the pressures of motherhood, but the data says otherwise. This month writer Kelly Clay compared millennial women’s own accounts of their job departures with the latest research to suggest that that demographic faces a higher risk of burnout early in their careers.
3. Twelve Habits Of The Most Productive People
Productivity starts in your head, at least according to one expert. “Once you’ve got the mind-set,” author Paul Rulkens told Fast Company in March, “you will have the behaviors, and then it will turn into action.” Here’s Rulkens’s breakdown of the dozen habits that high performers tend to share.
4. Five Words And Phrases That Can Transform Your Work Life
“Unfortunately, everyday speech is rife with disempowering language,” Stanford professor Bernard Roth tells Fast Company. This month, we learned Roth’s approach to replacing certain common expressions with others in order to generate more positive behavior.
5. These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In The U.S. For 2016
Your parents might have been right to dissuade you from that acting career in order to become a doctor or lawyer. The latest survey data from Glassdoor is in, and those two professions still clock in toward the top of the list when it comes to average salaries in the U.S. But there are some surprises within the top 25, too.
6. This Googler Explains How To Design Your Time Rather Than Manage It
“Managing time starts from the premise that your workload is going to be what it’s going to be, and the best you can do is keep it manageable,” one Google employee explained this week. Here’s his approach to breaking your work duties into four “quadrants” in order to create a more well-designed workday.
7. Why Learning To Code Won’t Save Your Job
For all those who’ve rushed to brush up on their technical skills in order to gain a firmer footing in the new economy–and for the myriad coding bootcamps trying to help them–author Douglas Rushkoff has some sobering words: “Universal code literacy won’t solve our employment crisis any more than the universal ability to read and write would result in a full-employment economy of book publishing.”
8. Seven Interview Questions For Measuring Emotional Intelligence
According to emotional intelligence expert Harvey Deutschendorf, the standard interview format is better equipped to probe someone’s prior experience than it is to inform you of their thinking style. This month he explained how to shake up the interview by asking some off-the-beaten-trail questions–and what they can uncover about job candidates.
9. How To Be A Better Friend, Even When You’re Busy
You don’t need to be told that having friends is important for you health and well-being, even though there’s now psychological evidence bearing that out. Researchers are also beginning to study why friendships are so hard to sustain over long periods of time and what makes some of them work, especially among busy professionals. This month we picked up a few practical tips to keep our best relationships going strong.
10. These Are The Long-Term Effects Of Multitasking
Multitaskers are hooked on instant gratification. And according to one expert, we pay the price for that addiction in the form of “attention residue,” the cognitive cost of constantly switching from one task to the next.