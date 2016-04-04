The Big Easy Budget Game Lets New Orleanians Balance The City Budget

In about 10 minutes, anyone in New Orleans can try remaking the city’s budget. A new website, the Big Easy Budget Game , leads citizens through how their city is currently spending money, and then asks people playing the game how they’d do it differently.

Various cities have been attempting participatory budgeting for about 25 years–New York, for example, lets residents go to district meetings and vote on how tax dollars should be spent. But the process is usually something that happens in person, and it can be hard to get people to show up. It also can be hard for someone who shows up at a meeting to understand the complexity of a city budget as a whole.

The new game doesn’t offer citizens a direct vote on the budget; it’s run by a nonprofit organization, and not the city. But it may be an easier–and funner–way for people to start to understand how a city budget works. The organization also plans to publish the aggregated wishes of everyone who plays, so the city can better understand what citizens prioritize.

The Committee for a Better New Orleans, the nonprofit organization that created the game, has been trying to get citizens more involved in the city budget for a long time. But they struggled to get people engaged at in-person meetings. The city has also held town hall meetings on the budget, but the experience has been frustrating for many, and attendance has dropped.

“Making sure that there’s a place that we’re starting that’s accessible for everyone in the room is incredibly difficult,” says Kelsey Foster, project coordination at the organization. “Most families here don’t create household budgets. So then to ask them to try to engage in a city budget that’s 800 pages long is just kind of overwhelming and tends to just turn people off.”

People in New Orleans also tend to be skeptical of city government, and the organization wanted to offer a transparent, objective picture of the current budget.

“We have a long and very legitimate history of distrust between residents and politicians here in New Orleans,” she says. “Politicians haven’t always been honest, money has gone missing, and for generations people here just don’t have a level of trust between themselves and the government. And so as a third party we wanted to create something that was very accessible, quick, visual, and could really engage people in a way that might get them to think about the budget in a different way.”