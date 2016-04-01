California’s $15 Minimum Wage Wouldn’t Destroy The Economy

Low-wage workers in California make less now, adjusted for inflation, than they did in the late 1970s. At the same time, the highest-paid workers earn much more–and the state now has more billionaires than any other.

If it’s approved by the state legislature, a new law approved by California Governor Jerry Brown would help slightly close the gap between rich and poor. Following the example of about a dozen U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, Brown wants to gradually raise the minimum wage in California from $10 an hour to $15 over the next seven years.

It would be the largest win for the Fight for 15 movement in the country, and have sweeping impacts. Some critics have argued that it’s risky, and that businesses might be hit so hard that workers end up losing their jobs. But research from the University of California’s Center for Labor Research and Education suggests that isn’t true.

The center recently did a comprehensive study of New York State, which is also considering a $15 minimum wage, and the researchers have also studied California cities and crunched some early numbers for the state as a whole.

Update: New York State also just struck a deal to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which would be phased in by 2018 in New York City and a few years later in other areas.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“We take seriously the arguments on both side–both the minimum wage supporters and the minimum wage opponents, in looking at what happens when you raise wages,” says Ken Jacobs, who chairs the Labor Center.

When wages go up, that’s obviously a cost to business. But it also makes workers more likely to stay at jobs longer, reducing the cost of continually hiring new staff. Workers are also likely to be more productive. Because every company would have the same minimum $15 wage, the rest of the cost would go into price increases–but it turns out that price increases are very small, just 0.7% in New York, for example, spread over the five years that wages go up.