“Veep” Star Tony Hale On His Neverending Quest To Be Present

It’s normal for any creative person—especially actors, musicians, writers, editors, directors, and other types who freelance—to sometimes wonder, “What’s next?” But if worrying about future gigs gnaws at you and keeps you from living in the moment and appreciating creative undertakings as they unfold, that’s no way to live and work—Tony Hale knows that all too well.

“I think, honestly for me, the biggest challenge in this business is to stay present,” says the Emmy Award-winning actor, best known for his roles as Buster Bluth on Arrested Development and Gary Walsh on Veep, which starts its fifth season on HBO on April 24. “I don’t think this business encourages you to be present. This is a business that’s always pushing you to think about your next thing. I mean, you don’t typically go to a dentist and say, ‘What are you working on next? A molar?’ Whereas in our business, or in any freelance business, not necessarily just the industry I’m in, it’s always, ‘What’s next for you? What’s coming up? What are you working on? Do you have a plan?'”

When he was starting his career as an actor in New York City in the mid-1990s, Hale, who is originally from Tallahassee, Florida, remembers being obsessed with having a professional endeavor to talk about in social situations. “I would be at a party, and if I had just done a commercial, or I was working on a script, or if I had some audition coming up, it was nice to have it in my arsenal because I was concerned about that question—what’s next?” Hale admits.

Hungry for validation, “I wanted to have something to be able to tell somebody to give myself value in the conversation rather than just having value for being myself,” he says.

You would think that getting cast on and moving to Los Angeles for Arrested Development and finally achieving what people in the entertainment business and beyond deem “success”—the show had a cult following and was critically acclaimed—would have allowed Hale to chill out, but it didn’t. “When I booked Arrested Development, which was a fantastic job, and I was working with an amazing cast and some of the best writing I’ve ever done, I still found myself looking for the next thing,” he says.

It was during the third season—and what would be the show’s final season on Fox—and after his daughter was born that Hale became conscious of the fact that he was stuck in an unhealthy way of thinking about his career. Being responsible for another human being made something click in his head. Hale saw how he was there for his daughter and always present in a way that he wasn’t at work because he was so busy worrying about his prospects for employment in the future. “Personally, I have struggled with anxiety in my history, so I think maybe anxiety or worrying about the future came naturally,” he muses.

Tony Hale as Gary Walsh in Veep Photo: Lacey Terrell , courtesy of HBO

Soon after that realization hit him, the actor started going to therapy, which “I know sounds so L.A.,” he says with a laugh. Talking about his work-related anxiety helped, and Hale also got the tools he could use to be in the moment. “I just began to practice the discipline of waking myself up and looking around me and, whether it’s good stuff or hard stuff, feeling it and trying to be present,” he says.