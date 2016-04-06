Six Reasons To Say “Yes” When You Really Want To Say “No”

Shonda Rhimes is known for being the creator and producer of the television shows Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, but within her family she was also known as the person who never said yes to anything. When her sister called her out on her knee-jerk reaction to say no to each and every invitation, Rhimes decided to commit to a year of saying yes to any unexpected offer that came her way.

During the next 12 months, Rhimes said yes when she was asked to give the commencement speech at her alma mater, Dartmouth; yes to appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live; and, most importantly, yes to playing with her three young daughters. She chronicled her experience the book A Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand in the Sun and Be Your Own Person, sharing that saying yes helped her get over her anxiety around public speaking and find a better sense of balance in her life.

“The problem with doing new things is that we automatically focus on the awkwardness and difficulty.”

Rhimes’s reluctance to come out of her comfort zone isn’t uncommon, says Bernardo Carducci, professor of psychology and director of the Shyness Research Institute at Indiana University Southeast. “We all want to preserve our sense of self and our sense of competence,” he says. “There’s a natural tendency for people to be hesitant when asked to do something outside of their comfort zones. The problem is when you do this too often. If your primary response becomes no, you will never discover and test your true limits.”

To get out of the rut of saying no, closely consider the invitation. “Is it totally out of your wheel house or is related to something you’ve done before?” asks Carducci, who suggests taking time to recall a past situation where you’ve done something similar and it was successful. “The problem with doing new things is that we automatically focus on the awkwardness and difficulty.”

The more you say yes, the easier it will become, and saying yes can impact your life in several positive ways. Here are six reasons why you should consider saying yes:

When you say yes and try new things, you give others the courage to do the same, says Carducci. “It’s natural to feel awkward and self-critical, and think that everybody is judging you,” he says. “But nobody is thinking about you; they’re thinking about themselves. When you’re willing to do something uncomfortable, it inspires other people to take action themselves.”

Being the first person on the dance floor, for example, often encourages others to join in. “People don’t judge you as being not good; they judge you as being brave,” says Carducci.