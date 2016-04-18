How Fitbit Became The Next Big Thing In Corporate Wellness

Most mornings, Brett Broviak rises at 4:30 for a walk around a nearby track before work. The winters in his native Indiana are long and cold, but Broviak trudges on. Occasionally, he steals a glance at his Fitbit to check his progress toward his daily goal: 20,000 steps, or about 10 miles.

McDonough says she heard from plenty of companies that were struggling to enroll even 20% of their workforce in wellness programs. She observed that while employees were sporting the latest consumer-health gadgets around the office, including Fitbits, their HR teams were expecting them to cast these aside in favor of a corporate-issued activity tracker: “Can you imagine asking an engineer to wear a janky old pedometer and write down their steps?” Today, McDonough heads up a wellness division that includes a slew of tools for employers, including webinars, dedicated service support, and dashboards where benefits managers can monitor how employees are performing. These programs are about more than just getting employees to walk. According to Park, they are aiding in job safety by helping workers track sleep and activity levels, as well as improving office culture by getting employees to meet their fitness goals together. (Fitbit excels at fostering this kind of community engagement.) In September, Fitbit added compliancy with the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to its arsenal, to assuage employers’ fears about the privacy and security of employees’ health information. That’s a big step for Fitbit, which can now court entities that are covered by HIPAA, such as health plans and some self-insured employers. The key to McDonough’s corporate sales pitch lies in the data that Fitbit’s research team is accumulating to demonstrate the long-term results of wearing a tracker—both in increased engagement in wellness programs and improved health outcomes. Retention, after all, is considered Fitbit’s Achilles’ heel; research firms have found that consumers lose interest in activity trackers within six months. Much of Fitbit’s data has not been released yet, but its business customers are starting to share their results. IBM, which gave out Fitbits to 40,000 employees over two years, found that 96% of them routinely logged their health data, including eating habits. According to Barbara Brickmeier, IBM’s vice president of benefits, employees who participated in the challenge reached an average of 8,800 steps per day, more than double the average of people who don’t wear pedometers. Brickmeier says she was floored to discover that 63% of IBM employees continued to wear their Fitbit months after the challenge wrapped up. “We know sometimes that there’s a ‘wow factor’ about getting something new and then interest wanes,” she says. “But employees were active and eager.” Stepping Up How Four Companies Have Used Fitbit Challenges To Get Employees Moving BP America The Million Step Challenge

More than 23,000 employees enrolled in the com­pany’s challenge, and nearly 2,000 surpassed 2 million steps within a year. Employees who reached step goals earned points toward eligibility for a lower-deductible health plan. Indiana University Health Healthy Results

After a three-month step challenge that began at the end of 2014, 40% of the 4,000 participants had decreased their BMI, 67% said they were coping better with stress, and 67% reported healthier eating habits. Kimberly-Clark Live Well Challenge

As an incentive for completing biometric screenings, employees were challenged to take 10,000 steps a day. Forty-seven percent of participants increased their cardiovascular fitness; 50% of them lost weight and increased strength

and flexibility. Appirio Cloudfit

Appirio’s health insurance company, Anthem, invested $20,000 to help the company kick-start a wellness program. Appirio bought 400 Fitbits for employees and used the data from them to negotiate a 6% reduction to the company’s health plan premiums. Some employers are going a step beyond health and wellness to use trackers to bring down insurance costs. Park cites Fitbit’s recent program with the San Francisco–based cloud-services startup Appirio, which bought fitness trackers for about 400 workers. Using data from the wearables, Appirio persuaded its insurer, Anthem, to shave about 6%, or $280,000, from its annual health bill. In the coming years, Park expects that more employers will leverage data from their employees’ Fitbits to negotiate with their health insurers. “We’re finally seeing traction with payers,” he says. “Going forward, we want to integrate more into the health system.” Some of the tactics used by corporate wellness programs have raised concerns with health experts, who fear that employers will only further alienate employees who have unhealthful habits or chronic ailments, like diabetes. LuAnn Heinen from the not-for-profit National Business Group on Health says that some employers are still struggling to engage the very people they most want to reach. “The employees who aren’t in shape might not want to go through one of these challenges,” she says. Many companies use leaderboards, for instance, which can lionize the fit but demoralize those with health issues.

Moreover, privacy advocates worry that wellness challenges could be used to penalize employees who decline to participate—or, worse, simply fail to succeed. Companies have increasingly used a combination of carrots (free vacation days!) and sticks (higher premiums) to coerce employees into participating in health screenings and wellness programs—a practice that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has fought with varying success. With trackers, it’s not always clear what data is being collected about employees’ health habits. “People might assume or expect that there are [privacy] protections,” says the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s Lee Tien, who specializes in privacy law. “But they don’t know what data is being collected.” Most employers say that they only look at data in aggregate. But since HIPAA doesn’t cover wellness programs that aren’t integrated with insurers, in some cases, employees will need to take their company’s word for it. Park seems unperturbed about these privacy concerns. He says Fitbit will never sell data to third parties, like marketers, nor will it work with employers who don’t meet its privacy standards, which include obtaining consent before sharing personally identifiable data. “It’s detrimental to our core business if employees have concerns about what’s being done with their data,” he explains. “We are trying to take the issue of privacy off the table.” For his part, Broviak didn’t seem particularly concerned about his employer’s involvement. “I racked up enough points for a free exercise ball and a slight discount on my insurance,” he says. “But by far the biggest reward was my health.”