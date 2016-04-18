Updates From Our Most Innovative Companies

How can great design make a difference when it comes to natural disasters? That’s what SHoP Architects is hoping to answer this summer, when the New York City–based firm opens the first of 50 earthquake-resistant schools in Nepal, which was devastated last year by an 8.1-magnitude temblor. The not-for-profit Kids of Kathmandu tapped SHoP to build schools that can not only withstand the impact of a quake but also function as meeting points for families in the aftermath. “We didn’t want to do just a pretty design that would get published,” says Kim Holden, a founding principal at SHoP. “We wanted to do something that would actually get built.”

Over numerous Skype calls, her team worked with officials to solve logistical challenges, such as finding locally available materials. “You realize immediately that this is going to be much more of a listening exercise,” says John Cerone, director of virtual design and construction. As a result of the collaboration, the schools will be equipped with computers, clean water, and solar power provided by other organizations—all of which will be free for locals to use.

Protecting the future: This rendering depicts one of SHoP Architects’ forthcoming quake-resistant schools in use. Photo: SHoP Architects PC

Milestones SHoP recently made the shortlist of architects being considered to design the Obama Presidential Library in Chicago.

Challenges SHoP’s plan for a 73-story tower in Brooklyn has received tepid response from development-sensitive locals.

Buzz Positive

“The spirit of it is very open-source. That was part of the criteria from the beginning.”

John Cerone, Associate principal and director of virtual design and construction, SHoP Architects

The retro-Polaroid-inspired photo-sharing service has gracefully made the transition to video, which is only going to become more important to Instagram’s user experience and revenue-generating potential. “As phones and networks become more powerful, video is becoming the more natural way that people share their lives,” says Jeff Kanter, the company’s product manager for video.

In demand: New Instagram hire Kevin Weil is credited with having led Twitter’s few moneymaking initiatives. Photo: Brian Ach, Getty Images for TechCrunch

To meet the growing demand—the platform experienced a 40% spike in video viewing in the second half of 2015—Instagram has released Boomerang, a clever companion app that allows users to create short, GIF–like video loops, and recently replaced “likes” with “views,” a feature that gives users and advertisers alike a better sense of the popularity of their clips. Instagram is also developing algorithms to make video discovery easier by curating play-lists around themes such as “Pies for Pi Day,” St. Patrick’s Day, and LGBT youth. According to Kanter, these investments are just the beginning. “There are tons of videos that exist on the platform that could be really interesting to each person who uses Instagram,” he says. “It’s our job to do a much better job than we do today in making sure we show them [that].”

Milestones In January, the company brought on well-regarded Twitter exec Kevin Weil to be

Instagram’s new head of product. Shortly after, it announced it would tweak the chronology of users’ feeds based on the posts they’d be most interested in—something Twitter has struggled to execute for years.

Challenges Analysts continue to criticize Instagram for its slow rollout of two-factor authentication, an increasingly common security feature used to thwart hackers.

Buzz Positive

Milestones Home to artists including Andra Day and Bruno Mars, the label reported a sizable Q1 profit of $27 million—thanks to strong streaming returns—after losing nearly the same amount in the previous quarter. CEO Steve Cooper also announced that should Spotify (or any other platform in which WMG owns an equity stake) go public or be acquired, the label will cut artists in on its proceeds from the exit.

Challenges The company blew out the candles on a major revenue source when it settled a lawsuit over publishing rights to the song “Happy Birthday to You.” WMG will pay $14 million to end the suit, paving the way for the most popular song in the English language to finally enter the public domain.

Buzz Positive