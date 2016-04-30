Conversant Labs’ Quest To Make Smartphone Apps Usable For The Visually Impaired

Imagine what it would be like if one day your doctor told you that your eyesight will soon be functionally gone. That’s what Chris Maury experienced back in 2011 , but when he started looking into digital accessibility tools that would enable him to stay productive and keyed into his digital life, he found very few. Maury founded Conversant Labs in 2014. It released its first app for the visually impaired, voice-driven shopping app SayShopping, last July .

Next up for Conversant Labs: a software kit that will help app developers make their products accessible to the visually impaired. Conversant Labs will soon release its SayKit software development kit (SDK) for iOS applications, which was built with the knowledge the team acquired while they were making SayShopping. SayShopping was something of a test run to try solving a complex problem for the visually impaired. When Maury and his team spoke to people in the visually impaired community, the most popular request was for a tool to help navigate around the physical world–which was a far more difficult problem than Maury felt his startup-sized team and resources could solve. The second-highest request, a shopping app, was feasible–and important.

“Shopping is one of the everyday tasks we take for granted that’s difficult for the blind and visually impaired to do independently,” says Maury. “Shopping, purchasing products, is something that you weren’t able to do with your voice” before SayShopping came around, Maury says.

Currently, the most common visual assistance tool for digital devices is the screen reader, a relatively expensive device (licenses cost $1,000-$2,000 depending on the brand) that audibly reads out words as it scans a website or app’s layout. Not only is the process inefficient, as it waits for the visual page to load before it reads it out, but compliance is spotty, as many developers don’t know or don’t bother coding in tags to help the screen reader to recognize objects in the layout.

And most visual assistance technologies, like screen readers, are focused on people losing their vision and trying to get back into the workforce–in other words, people who are already computer literate, says Maury. A large segment of the blind community is older, with little computer experience. To use a screen reader, they must first be taught how to use and navigate within a computer interface. Sometimes it takes two days of training for an older visually impaired person to learn how to do a simple Google search, says Maury.

“I was talking to someone else who, the way he shops online, he uses a screen reader to find the customer service number and calls it, and says ‘I’m blind, I need you to shop for me.’ The tools like a screen reader are just way too complicated for this large percentage of the blind community to use,” says Maury. “So that was one of the core problems we were trying to solve. Instead of trying to teach them a computer and then this [assistive] technology on top of it, we wanted them to be relying on on behaviors that are much more similar to existing skills, like conversation. So rather than having to navigate a physical environment through swipe gestures in an application, you tap on the microphone and ask what you want to do–you know, send an email to my daughter, post to Facebook, read me the headlines.”

SayShopping launched in partnership with retail giant Target to help create an audio command-driven search tool for products in Target’s database. The SayShopping app needs access to a company’s API to parse through those databases of products, so it only works with select partner companies like Target and e-commerce. After releasing SayShopping, the Conversant Labs team had to decide whether to continue developing SayShopping or to build something completely new. It wasn’t that much of a debate: The Conversant Labs team overwhelmingly voted to create an SDK that other apps could use to make their products more accessible.