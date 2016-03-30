Bye-Bye, Bullies: This School’s “Buddy Bench” Helps Lonely Kids Find Playmates

Saskatoon’s Willowgrove School placed the bench inside the school’s playground, and it has since been a big hit with the youngsters. The rules of the bench are as follows: Any kid without someone to play with can sit there, and within a few moments they will be asked to play by a fellow student. The power of positive peer pressure!

CBC Saskatoon talked to children at the school, who said really cool and inclusive things about the bench. “Before I’ve seen people walking around by themselves,” one boy says. “And then once we got these I’ve seen a lot more people with friends to play with.”

Watch the whole CBC Saskatoon video here. It ends with a class selfie, because the world is a wonderful place where friends never fight and children are never bullied or lonely.