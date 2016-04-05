In This Tiny Arctic Town, A Third Of The People Are Syrian Refugees

The tiny village of Neiden, Norway, isn’t usually a place that people visit in January. Far north of the Arctic Circle, it might be 25 degrees below 0 on a cold day. Apart from a handful of homes, and a lot of snow, there’s nothing there. But this winter, the Hotel Neiden was full.

The hotel, a bare-bones lodge, was the temporary home of 96 refugees, some of the 5,500 people who crossed the border from Russia into Norway late last year. While most refugees from Syria and Afghanistan come to Europe by sea–since the beginning of 2015, more than 1 million people have come to Greece from Turkey alone–a fraction have taken the northern route instead.

It’s cheaper, and somewhat safer, although so cold that at least one person waiting to cross the border into nearby Finland froze to death.

Photographer Alessandro Iovino decided to document the experience of those traveling through Russia. “As a photographer, I thought I had the responsibility to understand a little better the situation of the refugees–this migration,” he says. “But I wanted to do it in an original way.” The thousands of rubber boats landing in Greece had been well covered. So when Iovino heard that some refugees were crossing from Russia instead, he tried to find them, traveling to Moscow to follow their path.

“What I aimed was to try to make the same effort they made–try to walk the same long distances,” he says. From the Russian city of Murmansk, refugees were heading north to a small mining town called Nikel, and then paying someone to help them cross the border.

For most people, that involved buying a bike: It’s illegal to cross the border on foot under Russian law, and illegal for drivers to bring undocumented immigrants in a car under Norwegian law. But riding a bike was a loophole–at least until the Norwegian government started automatically deporting anyone who crossed without a transit visa. By late January, Russia closed its border with Norway.

The refugees in the photographs at the Hotel Neiden made it before the border closed, and were sent to the hotel by officials. Once there, they had nothing to do but wait.