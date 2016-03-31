Relax, You Actually Procrastinate Much Less Than You Think

You swear you won’t wait until the last minute to file your taxes or turn in that term paper. You’re late changing the oil in your car. You tell your doctor you’ll take your medication, only to drop the ball when it’s time to refill the prescription. Sure, you mean well, but time after time your actions fall short of your good intentions.

But take a deep breath. It happens a lot less often than you think, and here’s why.

We’re a nation of procrastinators—or so it seems (judging, for one thing, by the plethora of advice meant to help us kick that habit, like these articles at the right). But here’s the funny thing: There are plenty of good behaviors that we rarely put off doing. Few of us starve because we procrastinate on eating or run into kidney problems because we forget to use the bathroom. Nor has the species come grinding to a halt because we all procrastinated on having sex.

“Those don’t count,” you might be thinking–and you’d have a point, sort of. If procrastination really is the exception rather than the rule, then how come it feels like the opposite is true? The answer has more to do with memory than with behavior. Remember that family road trip when your parents accidentally left your little brother at the gas station? The reason you do is because it was remarkable, and remarkable things are easier to recall.

It’s the unremarkable events and behaviors that tend to go less noticed–even while they’re more regularly experienced or accomplished. We naturally follow through on things that feel right today and know to be right in the long run–and there’s nothing remarkable about that. The rest, though, we do remark–usually with a groan–and call it procrastinating.

Why do we procrastinate on some things but not on others? Imagine you’re Nature, and you’re trying to get the human species to survive and thrive. Some human behaviors lead to good outcomes down the road; others not so much. Naturally, you want these humans to engage in the good behaviors and to avoid the bad.

There are two ways that you can tackle this problem. On the one hand, you can endow human brains with marvelous new calculators allowing them to forecast the future benefits and harms associated with each behavior, and then to select the one that maximizes the benefit. On the other hand, you could simply hijack the brain’s existing pleasure-pain circuitry to make the good behaviors feel good in the present and the bad ones feel bad.