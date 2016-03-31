When To Make Exceptions To Your Own HR Policies

At long last in your search for top talent, you’ve found the right person with the right resume and right vision for the right price. The only thing is that she’s eight-and-a-half months pregnant and won’t be eligible for your company’s paid maternity leave policy by the time she starts. What do you do?

A lawyer will be the first to tell you that enforceable employment policies are crucial in any business. But what your attorney probably won’t mention is that the rigid enforcement of these policies—like vacation time, sick days, non-compete agreements, bereavement policies, maternity leave, and rest of the gamut—can choke the life out of a company’s culture.

If your policies are more important than your people, they’ll certainly notice.

After my company mined our best resources for a new director of catalog services, we were left with an outstanding candidate who we probably couldn’t keep because of our own rules. Our maternity leave policy provides short-term disability benefits to full-time employees who’ve been on staff for at least 31 weeks. Of course, being so far along in her pregnancy, our new hire didn’t have anything close to 31 weeks to give us. She would barely have put in a fraction of that time before needing to leave for nearly three months to care for her newborn.

So we faced a decision: Do we set an entirely new precedent, or do we lose a top-tier candidate we need and respect?

We chose the former. We waived our formal policy and gave our new employee paid maternity leave in order to communicate her worth to us. She later told us this showed how much she’d be valued at our company for the long term—which is why she took the job and will hopefully be with us for many years.

Employees are your company. If your policies are more important than your people, they’ll certainly notice. Whether it’s maternity leave, vacation time, or something else, you shouldn’t be afraid to bend rules when rules need bending, and the reason is simple: Good company culture thrives on one basis—treating employees like the adults they are.

When strict rules and regulations can’t accommodate your employees’ most sensitive life moments (like a new baby, an illness, a death in the family, or even a new job), leaders lose compassion and camaraderie and become enforcers of hand-holding, wrist-slapping, and rule-following. Your office becomes an elementary school principal’s office, not a team of professionals.