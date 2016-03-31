How Planning To Fail Can Help You Succeed

In his 1999 bestseller, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari , Robin Sharma tells a story of a group of monks in India who, whenever they have a negative thought, make a treacherous hike to a large waterfall. They stand underneath the pounding, freezing water until the negative thought is “washed away from them.”

This may sound a little extreme, and chances are you don’t have a waterfall on your block to go stand under anytime you screw something up. But modern psychologists are now figuring out that that the monks may have been onto something.

How do you stay on track to reaching a goal when you’re struggling to stay motivated? One answer that psychologists have hit upon is called “implementation intentions.” It’s a simple principle, which comes down to knowing ahead of time exactly what you’ll do if you veer off course, as well as defining precisely what veering off course means for you.

When ultramarathon runners set out on a strenuous run, they regularly set parameters around what it’ll take for them to quit.

For instance, when ultramarathon runners set out on a strenuous run, they regularly set parameters around what it’ll take for them to quit: “If I completely lose my vision, I’ll stop.” Of course, it doesn’t have to be as extreme as going temporarily blind or getting pummeled by a powerful waterfall. The point is simply to set a benchmark for failure and an action plan should you hit it.

Often, if you don’t predetermine the conditions in which you’ll stop, you will quit prematurely. According to Jesse Itzler, author of Living with a SEAL, most people stop at about 40% of their actual capacity. This makes sense: When things get difficult, your mind goes into survival mode and you begin craving dopamine hits. That’s why we many of us “stress eat” or compulsively check social media in the midst of difficult work.

But the theory behind “implementation intentions” takes it one step further than just having a “quit plan.” You also need to establish the “if-then” response you’ll have when you encounter tough conditions. Research among children has found that imagining both the obstacles to their goals and their “if-then responses” improved students’ grades, attendance, and in-class conduct. And separate studies have found that implementation intentions can strongly and consistently improve time management.

Why? Because planning to act on a goal–even if that goal describes what you do when you fail–actually can actually create a clearer and more accurate cognitive picture about that future situation. That clarity persists until your plan is enacted or your goal achieved. Other research has found that this enhanced mental clarity helps you easily recall a similar past situation and respond more quickly and effectively to the current one. In other words, implementation intentions can improve cue detection when it counts, while minimizing false alarms.