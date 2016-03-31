How To Land A Summer Job Before Classes End

If you’re looking to line your pockets with a paycheck this summer—and get your mom off your back—you’d better get ready now. It’s tough out there.

In 2015, 2.7 million people aged 16 to 24 were added to the workforce between April and July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And about 2.1 million of them found jobs—putting the youth labor force participation rate at 60%.

That rate has remained steady for the last few years but is far off the peak of 77.5% in 1989. And it means that 600,000 young people were left without summer jobs, and that youth unemployment was double that of older adults.

That’s too bad for a number of reasons, says Monique Rizer, executive director of Opportunity Nation, a national nonprofit that seeks to improve opportunities for youth. “A summer job is not just a paycheck,” she says, “it’s about learning how to work with other people, being a professional, problem solving, customer service, all of those really important power skills that come into play later in life. We see summer job opportunities as a bridge to careers.”

President Obama has proposed new spending to create more jobs for young people. And many cities are working to expand their summer jobs programs or partner with private enterprise, but it’s not as if 600,000 jobs are going to be created overnight.

Bottom line: Those looking for a job this summer will likely face stiff competition. If you’re one of them, use this strategy to make sure you’re not left sitting on the couch when all your friends are working.

For many summer jobs, the requirements often aren’t too tough. “We look for people who smile and are able to make eye contact and be engaged,” Burrows says. In Rizer’s experience, organizations that hire young people are looking for eagerness to learn, energy, and fresh ideas and perspectives.