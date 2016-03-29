Researchers Who Reviewed Theranos’s Blood Tests Believe The Company’s Tech Is Fixable

But today a group of biomedical informatics researchers from the Icahn Institute at Mount Sinai published the high-level results of a study they’ve been working on for about a year—the first peer-reviewed and independent study of Theranos’s blood tests. The researchers recruited 60 healthy patients for 22 tests to compare the accuracy of blood tests obtained from a finger prick via Theranos’s technology with a standard blood draw from conventional testing companies Quest and LabCorp.

On the face of it, the results don’t look good for Theranos. Of the three vendors, it had the highest number of results outside of the normal range. The researchers also found discrepancies in lipid-panel test results between Theranos and other clinical services, which is a particularly critical test to get right.

Nevertheless, the researchers (who frequently test biotech startups) think that Theranos actually performed pretty well, especially given that Theranos’s tests cost about a fifth of the price of its competitors. In an interview with Fast Company, Icahn Institute biomedical informatics researcher Joel T. Dudley, who was a part of study team, says the researchers approved the study with “an enthusiasm for disruptive technology” and that Theranos “performed fairly well for a large number of tests.”

A Theranos spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about these results.

This could have been spun as a rare bit of positive news for Theranos, but the company reacted quite negatively to the Icahn study. In the wake of an investigative series by the Wall Street Journal, the company has been strongly criticized. In October of 2015, federal regulators released a heavily redacted report documenting a number of problems with the company’s technology. And after an audit of its lab in Newark, California, this January, federal health inspectors found a number of deficiencies that might put patients in jeopardy.

In response to its critics and negative media reports, Theranos’s go-to strategy has been to play defense, often referring to news articles as “baseless” and “factually and scientifically erroneous.”