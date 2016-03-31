Are We On The Verge Of Eliminating Jet Lag?

When flight attendants start wheeling out dinner service on certain Singapore Airlines flights headed east, the cabin lighting dims to mimic candlelight. During dessert–though it’s still light outside–the cabin lights up to look like sunset. By the next morning, a few hours before passengers have to wake up, the lights simulate sunrise.

In theory, by the time someone reaches a destination on the other side of the world, they’ll feel much closer to being on local time.

“It turns out you can pretty heavily manipulate levels of melatonin in the body by exposing people to different wavelengths of light,” says David Cosenza, a project manager for Lumileds, a company that manufacturers the LED lights that are now used in the new Airbus A380 XWB–which Singapore and a handful of other airlines now own–and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Finnair

The lighting system installed in the Airbus allows for 16.7 million different combinations of full-spectrum lights that can simulate different times of day and different effects. Finnair mimics bright white Scandinavian skies and the northern lights. During a long-haul flight, the lights might change–slowly–10 times.

“When it’s time to wake up, hitting people with a bit more blue light is what’s going to block the body from making more melatonin,” Cosenza says.

Though Airbus couldn’t point to specific studies about how much the lights can help reduce jet lag, a researcher in the field says the effects might work best on a shorter flight–say, San Francisco to New York. “In the laboratory–in the best circumstances you can possibly do–you can get a three- to four-hour change in timing after a single day,” says Jamie Zeitzer, a professor at the Center for Sleep Sciences and Medicine at Stanford University. “That’s with continuous light.”

Finnair

Exposure to brighter light at certain times during sleep can help someone begin to adjust to a new time period. “If you were traveling west to east, you would get light near the end of your normal sleep period, and if you’re traveling east to west, it would be light at the beginning of your normal sleep period,” says Zeitzer. “So if you were traveling west to east taking the red-eye, you would basically be getting light prior to landing.”