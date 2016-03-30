Mayo Clinic Technology Said To Alleviate Nausea From VR

VR sickness could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to new technology developed at the famed Mayo Clinic .

Today, the clinic announced that it has licensed its patented galvanic vestibular stimulation (GVS) technology to the Los Angeles-based entertainment company vMocion. GVS is aimed at helping to alleviate the nausea problem many people have when using virtual reality systems.

vMocion’s 3v Platform incorporates Mayo Clinic’s patented GVS technology Source Photo: courtesy of vMocion

The idea is to incorporate GVS into a platform, known as 3v–which stands for virtual, vestibular, and visual–into VR and augmented reality systems, giving users what they call a three-dimensional movement experience.

Though there are no consumer systems currently using 3v, the hope is that virtual reality and/or augmented reality hardware makers will license the technology and build it into their gear in the near future.

The way GVS works is meant to be simple, using Mayo Clinic’s proprietary algorithms to take any two- or three-dimensional scene in a game or movie, and convert it into what vMocion calls a motion movie.

It does that thanks to integrated software, as well as a physical system that touches a user’s forehead, nape of the neck, and the area behind each ear. By doing that, GVS ensures that what the user sees and feels are synchronized to within a tenth of a second, a crucial step toward alleviating VR sickness.

The nausea that so many people have experienced with VR gear is due to a mismatch of the visual and the vestibular, vMocion said, and even boosting the frame rate of VR experiences past 90 frames per second will not solve the problem.